Wednesday in the Middle:Middle School Football Games Today(10/3/18) in Guilford County

Middle School Football Today in Guilford County:

Eastern Guilford Middle at Northeast Guilford Middle 5pm

Northern Guilford Middle at Mendenhall Middle 5pm

Southeast Guilford Middle at Jamestown Middle 5pm

Southern Guilford Middle at Allen Jay Prep 5pm

Swann Middle at Jackson Middle 5pm

Welborn Middle vs. Ferndale Middle 5pm at AJ Simeon Stadium in High Point

Northwest Guilford Middle at Southwest Middle 5:30pm

Western Guilford Middle at Kiser Middle 5:30pm

Hairston Middle vs. Lincoln Academy 5:30pm at Tarpley Stadium(Dudley HS)

OFF:

Allen Middle

Kernodle Middle

Penn-Griffin Middle