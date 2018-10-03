Wednesday in the Middle:Middle School Football Games Today(10/3/18) in Guilford County
Middle School Football Today in Guilford County:
Eastern Guilford Middle at Northeast Guilford Middle 5pm
Northern Guilford Middle at Mendenhall Middle 5pm
Southeast Guilford Middle at Jamestown Middle 5pm
Southern Guilford Middle at Allen Jay Prep 5pm
Swann Middle at Jackson Middle 5pm
Welborn Middle vs. Ferndale Middle 5pm at AJ Simeon Stadium in High Point
Northwest Guilford Middle at Southwest Middle 5:30pm
Western Guilford Middle at Kiser Middle 5:30pm
Hairston Middle vs. Lincoln Academy 5:30pm at Tarpley Stadium(Dudley HS)
OFF:
Allen Middle
Kernodle Middle
Penn-Griffin Middle
