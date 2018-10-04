After the loss of Coach Daryl Steele, Koury Gibson steps up/in as the new Softball Coach at Northeast Guilford High School

from Northeast Guilford Athletics:

The new softball coach for Northeast High School is Koury Gibson.

We are excited to have her join the Ram Family. She is married to Jason Gibson, and a mother of 2 girls (Brayden,7 and Rhyan, 4). She enjoys spending time with family/friends and Appalachian State Football.

She will continue to build a positive environment for the female athletes. She hopes to build a team that shares her love and passion for the game of softball.

She will stress the importance of doing their best on and off the field. Everything begins in the classroom!

*****Coach Daryl Steele, who was the girls basketball coach and the softball coach at Northeast Guilford, died from a heart attack back in mid-August, at the age of 44…He will be missed and now we wish Coach Koury Gibson the best, as she takes over the NEG Softball program, for Coach Steele….Shonna Polk replaced Coach Steele, as the girls basketball coach at Northeast Guilford….*****