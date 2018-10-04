Elon MSOC Phoenix Comes Up Short Versus Delaware, 1-0

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men’s soccer team fell at the hands of Delaware, 1-0, on Wednesday night, Oct. 3, in a Colonial Athletic Association contest at Rudd Field. The two teams appeared to be evenly matched in the first half, but the Blue Hens broke through with the game-winner in the 68th minute.

Elon (3-6-1, 0-3-1 CAA) saw its winless streak extend to six games with the setback to the Blue Hens, who improved to 3-7 on the season and 2-1 during league play.

The Rundown

Both teams spent most of the first half battling throughout the midfield with neither team getting a shot attempt until the 24th minute. The opening stanza would end with both teams combining for just five shots with none on target as neither offense could really get anything going consistently.

In the second half, that all changed as both teams turned up the offensive pressure. Both squads combined for six shots in almost the first 15 minutes of the second period with the Phoenix’s best look of the night coming inside the 57th minute. Iñigo Bronte played a long ball from Amir Berkane and faced two defenders and the goal keeper on breakaway with a shot just inside the 18-yard area. The Blue Hens were able to get a foot on the ball to deflect it back into play before regaining possession.

Just 11 minutes later, Delaware possessed the ball deep in its attacking third. David Vavrous tried a back heel a pass to a teammate inside the box, but it was deflected by an Elon defender. The carom however found the left foot of Timo Hummrich, who slotted a shot into the lower left corner of the goal for what would prove to be the game-winner.

The Phoenix looked to respond with aggressive play for the remainder of the match, but it would prove fruitless, however, as Delaware held on for a 1-0 victory.

Up Next

Elon will be idle this weekend before returning to Rudd Field to host UNCW next Wednesday, Oct. 10. The Phoenix and the Seahawks are scheduled for a first touch at 7 p.m.