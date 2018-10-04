Elon Softball Earns Easton / NFCA Academic Team Recognition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – For the 11th consecutive year, the Elon University softball team was recognized as one of the top academic teams in the country after being named an Easton/National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Academic Team for the 2017-18 academic year as announced on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Additionally, the Phoenix had seven athletes earn All-America Scholar-Athletes honors for posting a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Elon’s honorees include Abby Barker, Kristin Hoover, Madison Kadlic, Katrina Martin, Hannah Olson and Kara Shutt.

“I am very proud of our team and the efforts they always put in the classroom,” said Elon head coach Kathy Bocock. “To receive this honor for the 11th time is truly a testament to our program’s commitment to their academics and we as coaching staff also stress that as well.”

The NFCA honored a record 1,311 NCAA Division I softball student-athletes this week who earned a 3.5 grade-point average or higher. The Phoenix posted a 3.324 cumulative team grade-point average and was one of 107 teams in the country that earned Easton/NFCA Academic Team honors.

Elon continues its fall ball slate this evening with its final home contest this fall versus Duke. Opening pitch against the Blue Devils is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Hunt Softball Park.