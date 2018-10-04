Greensboro College Pride Men’s Soccer Breaks Away Late To Secure Victory Against Bruins

Pride Break Away Late To Secure Victory Against Bruins

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

Winston-Salem, N.C.— The Greensboro College men’s soccer team defeated the Bruins of Piedmont International University in a 3-1 victory Thursday.

The Pride struck first as Jordy Briceno found the ball on the far right side of the field and booted it in past the keeper’s right side.

Greensboro didn’t hold onto the lead for long.

The Bruins put up their first goal just over four minutes later and took the 1-1 tie into the second half.

Three minutes into the second half, Carlos Barragan attempted to play in the ball, but the Bruins tried to break up the pass and recorded an own-goal.

The Pride were grasping on to a one-goal lead, while Piedmont International continued to try to break through Greensboro’s defense.

Greensboro broke away from the Bruins with less than two minutes left after Briceno’s corner kick found the head of senior Ryan Mule. Mule headed it into the vicinity of Darli Mihindou, who then placed it into the back of the net to secure the 3-1 victory.

“I thought we created a lot of chances today,” Head Coach Tony Falvino said. “I thought that, overall, it was not a fantastic effort as far as execution or a level of maturity to do the simple things right i feel like we allowed the game to get away from us a little bit.

“We showed quality at times, but we are not the level we need to be at as we head into conference play.”

Elmer Martinez received the win in the goal for the Pride for his fourth win on the season.

The Pride will now turn their attention to Saturday’s 4 p.m. Senior Day matchup against USA South opponent Berea College. For more information on Greensboro College men’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.