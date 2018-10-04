JV Football Tonight Finals for 10/4/18 in Guilford County:Grimsley, SEG, WS Parkland, Eastern Alamance and The Rock Winners as we look for more scores!!!!!
Southeast Guilford 24, Southern Alamance 14
Southeast Guilford(4-2) at Southern Alamance(1-3)….Courtesy of Coach Kennedy Tinsley
Eastern Alamance 23, Northern Guilford 12
Northern Guilford(2-4)/Eastern Alamance(5-0)…Courtesy of Coach Eric Westberg
Rockingham County 13, Northeast Guilford 0
Northeast Guilford(2-3) at Rockingham County(1-1)….Courtesy of Coach Chris Suggs
W-S Parkland 34-Western Guilford 14
Western battled the whole night, but miscues doomed them. The game was closer than it looks. No. 4 KJ Williams and no. 20 Bryson Moore are going to be very good players in the near future. No. 17 for Parkland is a dominant JV defensive player.
WS Parkland(3-2)/Western Guilford(0-6)….Courtesy of Hornet Parent
Grimsley 28, Ragsdale 7
Caught the game at the start of the 3rd Quarter with Nate Crawford on 6-yard run for a Grimsley TD…Two-Point run was good for the Whirlies, on the run by Gowens…
Halftime:Grimsley 14, Ragsdale 7
End of 3rd Quarter:Grimlsey 21, Ragsdale 7
With 6:32 to go in the 4th Quarter, Grimsley got a 40-yard run for a touchdown by Gray….Henry’s kick was good and Grimsley now led this game, 28-7 and that was our final score, Grimsley 28, Ragsdale 7….
Logan Bender was all over it all night long, for Grimsley on Defense….
Grimsley(4-2)/Ragsdale(2-3)
Smith(3-3) at Dudley(3-1)
Northwest Guilford(3-2) at High Point Central(2-2)
Asheboro(4-1) at Eastern Guilford(5-1)
Southwestern Randolph(0-4) at Southern Guilford(2-3)
High Point Andrews(0-1)) at Eastern Randolph(1-1)
Page(3-3) OFF
