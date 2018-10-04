JV Football Tonight(10/4/18) in Guilford County:Smith at Dudley, Ragsdale at Grimsley and NWG at HP Central all look like good matchups
**********All games set to kickoff at 7pm…**********
Southeast Guilford(3-2) at Southern Alamance(1-2)
Eastern Alamance(4-0) at Northern Guilford(2-3)
Ragsdale(2-2) at Grimsley(3-2)
Northwest Guilford(3-2) at High Point Central(2-2)
Northeast Guilford(2-2) at Rockingham County(0-1)
Smith(3-3) at Dudley(3-1)
Asheboro(4-1) at Eastern Guilford(5-1)
Southwestern Randolph(0-4) at Southern Guilford(2-3)
Western Guilford(0-5) at WS Parkland(2-2)
High Point Andrews(0-1)) at Eastern Randolph(1-1)
Page(3-3) OFF
Southwest Guilford (5-0) OFF
