JV Football Tonight(10/4/18) in Guilford County:Smith at Dudley, Ragsdale at Grimsley and NWG at HP Central all look like good matchups

**********All games set to kickoff at 7pm…**********

Southeast Guilford(3-2) at Southern Alamance(1-2)

Eastern Alamance(4-0) at Northern Guilford(2-3)

Ragsdale(2-2) at Grimsley(3-2)

Northwest Guilford(3-2) at High Point Central(2-2)

Northeast Guilford(2-2) at Rockingham County(0-1)

Smith(3-3) at Dudley(3-1)

Asheboro(4-1) at Eastern Guilford(5-1)

Southwestern Randolph(0-4) at Southern Guilford(2-3)

Western Guilford(0-5) at WS Parkland(2-2)

High Point Andrews(0-1)) at Eastern Randolph(1-1)

Page(3-3) OFF

Southwest Guilford (5-0) OFF