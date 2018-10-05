Elon Volleyball Comes Up Short Against Towson

ELON, N.C. – In what marked the conference home opener for Elon University volleyball, the Phoenix dropped a 3-1 decision to Towson Thursday night, Oct. 4, at Schar Center.

FINAL RESULTS

“We couldn’t get any momentum going in those first two sets because we struggled scoring off of our serve,” said head coach Mary Tendler. “We finally found some rhythm in that third set which put us in a better position to win. We will have to have a better start to our matches this weekend as we compete against two more strong teams.”

With the loss, Elon falls to 8-7 overall with an 0-4 record in league play. Towson improves to 7-11, 2-3.

THE RUNDOWN

Elon got off to a sluggish start in the opening set as the Tigers jumped out to a 4-1 lead but pulled even at 5-all and again at 7-all in the early going. The Phoenix remained in striking distance for most of the set before the visitors earned four-consecutive points for the early match lead.

Down 7-5 in set two, a Kellyn Trowse kill capped off a 4-0 swing that gave the maroon and gold their lead of the match. TU wrestled back control with a 4-0 swing to go up 16-12 and Elon was unable to recover. The Tigers again earned four straight points to close out the set.

The Phoenix got a spark in set three. Trailing 11-7, a Leah Daniel kill ignited an 8-1 swing for Elon. TU retook the lead at 19-18, but an Elizabeth Coil score and a Haylie Clark ace put the Phoenix on top for good as Elon held on for a 25-21 set victory.

In the final set, Elon trailed most of the way before back-to-back kills made it a 21-20 Towson lead. The home team kept its hopes alive with another Trowse kill that made it 24-23 and forced a Tiger timeout, but TU earned the next point to take the match.

HIGHLIGHTS

Kam Terry scored 14 kills, Trowse followed with 11, and Daniel added nine to lead Elon’s attack. Kodi Garciaracked up 20 assists with eight digs and Clark chipped in 13 assists with a pair service aces. Maddie Jaudoncontinued her streak of double-digit digs with 14. Erin Kelly had a season-high with 12 digs, Natalie Cumminsfinished with four blocks, and Daniel tied her season high with two blocks.

NOTES

-Terry now has 1,183 career kills and needs 20 to pull even with Megan Crooks (’94) at seventh on Elon’s career leaders list.

-Garcia needed just six assists heading into tonight’s match to reach 1,700 in her career.

-Jaudon needs 26 digs to reach 1,700 in her career at Elon. The senior from Batavia, Ill. has reached double-digit digs in 17-consecutive matches dating back to last season’s regular-season finale versus UNCW on Nov. 12.

-The Tigers improve to 10-1 in the all-time series. Towson has won every played at Elon by a score of 3-1.

UP NEXT

Elon has a day off before returning Saturday, Oct. 6, to host defending CAA Champion James Madison in a 2 p.m. match. The game marks Mother/Daughter Day for the Phoenix as mothers and their daughters will help welcome the team onto the court before warm-ups and can have their picture taken together. There will also be an arts and crafts station.