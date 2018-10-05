High School Football TONGHT(10/5/18) in and around Guilford County:Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists Game of the Week
**********All games set to kickoff at 7:30pm unless otherwise noted…**********
Southern Alamance(7-0) at Southeast Guilford(5-1)…..Game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio….Don Tilley on hand and game gets going at around 6:45pm with the pregame on GreensboroSports Radio….This will be our Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Game of the Week…..
Dudley(5-1) at Smith(1-6)….Game with Kris Walser and Demetri Morrison on GreensboroSports Radio 2..Click On and listen in to Kris and the DMZ on GreensboroSports Radio 2….
Grimsley(3-4) at Ragsdale(5-2)….Wyatt Smith at this game in coverage for GreensboroSports.com…
Northern Guilford(5-1) at Eastern Alamance(4-2)
High Point Central(3-4) at Northwest Guilford(3-4)
Rockingham County(2-4) at Northeast Guilford(3-3)
Eastern Guilford(5-1) at Asheboro(0-7)…..Dennis White at this game for GreensboroSports.com…
Southern Guilford(0-6) at Southwestern Randolph(2-5)
WS Parkland(7-0) at Western Guilford(1-6)
Eastern Randolph(7-0) at High Point Andrews(2-4)
High Point Christian(5-1) at Cannon School(1-5) 7pm
East Surry(4-2) at Bishop McGuinness(4-2)
Page(2-5) OFF
Southwest Guilford (5-1) OFF
*****Picks and Poll coming up later on, on Friday morning….*****
