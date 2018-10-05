Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – October 5, 2018

Game of the Week Stream 1: Southern Alamance(7-0) at Southeast Guilford(5-1) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley. If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

Game of the Week Stream 2: Dudley(5-1) at Smith(1-6) with Kris Walser and Demitri Morrison. If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM

UPDATE #10 – 10:15 PM

FINAL

Southern Alamance (7-1) – 8

Southeast Guilford (6-1) – 27

4 Q

Dudley (5-1) – 33

Smith (1-6) – 9

4 Q

Northern Guilford (5-1) – 30

Eastern Alamance (4-2) – 33

FINAL

Grimsley (4-4) – 34

Ragsdale (5-3) – 21

FINAL

High Point Central (3-5) – 23

Northwest Guilford (4-4) – 44

FINAL

Rockingham County (2-5) – 3

Northeast Guilford (4-3) – 27

FINAL

Eastern Guilford (6-1) – 36

Asheboro (0-8) – 0

4 Q

Southern Guilford (0-6)- 28

Southwestern Randolph (2-5) – 28

0 Q

WS Parkland (7-0)

Western Guilford (1-6)

FINAL

Eastern Randolph (8-0) – 9

High Point Andrews (2-5) – 8

3 Q

High Point Christian (5-1) – 10

Cannon School (1-5) – 10

2 Q

East Surry (4-2) – 42

Bishop McGuinness (4-2) – 0

FINAL

Myers Park (6-1) – 22

Matthews Butler (5-2) – 39

FINAL

Reidsville (8-0) – 70

Carrboro (3-2) – 0

2 Q

WS Reagan – 8

Glenn – 0

FINAL

Morehead – 49

McMichael – 14

COMMENTS OFF UNTIL SCORE ARE FINAL

Send Us Your Scores

Email – scores@greensborosports.com

Twitter – @gsosports

SMS/Text – 336-303-1217