Murphy Wainer Orthopedic Specialists High School Football Scoreboard – Friday – October 5, 2018
Game of the Week Stream 1: Southern Alamance(7-0) at Southeast Guilford(5-1) with Andy Durham and Don Tilley. If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM
Game of the Week Stream 2: Dudley(5-1) at Smith(1-6) with Kris Walser and Demitri Morrison. If you are at the game, you can listen in the stadium on 97.7 FM
UPDATE #10 – 10:15 PM
FINAL
Southern Alamance (7-1) – 8
Southeast Guilford (6-1) – 27
4 Q
Dudley (5-1) – 33
Smith (1-6) – 9
4 Q
Northern Guilford (5-1) – 30
Eastern Alamance (4-2) – 33
FINAL
Grimsley (4-4) – 34
Ragsdale (5-3) – 21
FINAL
High Point Central (3-5) – 23
Northwest Guilford (4-4) – 44
FINAL
Rockingham County (2-5) – 3
Northeast Guilford (4-3) – 27
FINAL
Eastern Guilford (6-1) – 36
Asheboro (0-8) – 0
4 Q
Southern Guilford (0-6)- 28
Southwestern Randolph (2-5) – 28
0 Q
WS Parkland (7-0)
Western Guilford (1-6)
FINAL
Eastern Randolph (8-0) – 9
High Point Andrews (2-5) – 8
3 Q
High Point Christian (5-1) – 10
Cannon School (1-5) – 10
2 Q
East Surry (4-2) – 42
Bishop McGuinness (4-2) – 0
FINAL
Myers Park (6-1) – 22
Matthews Butler (5-2) – 39
FINAL
Reidsville (8-0) – 70
Carrboro (3-2) – 0
2 Q
WS Reagan – 8
Glenn – 0
FINAL
Morehead – 49
McMichael – 14
