Friday Football Finish:Falcons Finding a way to Win the Big Games

Southeast Guilford topped Southern Alamance 27-8 tonight at Bill Slayton Stadium, and the Falcons are finding a way to win the Big football games this season…You can go back and enjoy this game now at, GreensboroSports Radio…

Tonight the Big Win over the SA Patriots and back on September 12, it was the 22-12 SEG Falcons’ victory over the Dudley Panthers…

SEG, now (6-1) overall and (2-0) in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference, has another Big Game coming up next Friday night, at Eastern Guilford(6-1/0-0)….Falcons and Wildcats at Tommy Grayson Stadium next Friday night…The ‘Cats were a 36-0 winner tonight/Friday, at Asheboro, and we don’t have any hard numbers, but I am sure we will be getting some…

The Southeast Guilford Falcons have found a way to Finish….They are getting the Big Wins, under second-year head coach Kennedy Tinsley…We spoke to Coach Tinlsey after tonight’s contest and was very pleased with the adjustments his team made after Southern Alamance went the length of the field and scored on their opening drive of the game…8-0 early SA, but SEG kept SA off the scoreboard the rest of the night and the SEG Falcons won the Big Game, while making the Big Plays…

SEG back Jalen Fairley was Coach Tinsley’s Player of the Game and coach thought his offensive line was deserving of that honor too…KT said Tyler Hoff has emerged as a big-play receiver and if you look at Hoff and Fairley and how their numbers stacked up, Fairley had close to 200 yards rushing and Hoff hauled in upwards of 150 yards receiving..

Two TD’s for Hoff on long passes by SEG QB Ryan Douglas and it almost looked like Ryan was going to overthrow Hoff, on those long passes, but he hit Hoff in stride and Hoff had the defensive backs beaten by a wide margin….Hoff was out there wide open, but Douglas didn’t go overboard on his throws, he just put that ball right on the money to Hoff…

SEG took care of business against a very good Southern Alamance football team and SA’s QB/RB/WR/DB, that #7 Jsi Hatfield, can do it all…The kid was running around everywhere out there tonight and he was hard to keep up with, but give kids like Tre Caldwell credit, they found Hatfield and slowed him down and then brought him down….

Hatfield, Harrelson, McAdams, Southern Alamance was using at least three different QB’s tonight and they all brought different looks to the table….#1 Jacob Freeze was another shifty and dangerous runner for the SA Patriots…Their key Patriot receiver, Tevin Yellock, was also having a ‘big hands night’….SA has talent, but kids like Tre Caldwell stepped up their games tonight and Caldwell had at least one pick and he put on some hits that shook the bleachers and on offense, he was running at WR where he made some fine catches and he also lined up at quarterback, to give SEG some different offensive looks…

This SEG-SA game was all it was cracked up to be and MORE…Much closer game than the final score would indicate…SEG made those Big Plays to pull away and get the Big Win..SEG has one of the better football teams that we have seen at SEG in recent years, and they are winning the Big Games this year…

And up next they will visit Eastern Guilford next Friday night, and that game ought to be a doozy, with both teams going/fighting for the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Championship..

The SEG defense really locked things down after that opening drive of the game by SA tonight, with Brett Shreve, Chad Stephens, Tre Caldwell, Jalen Stockham, Braxton and Johnny King, Justin Fleming, Jordan Farmer and Marcus Thompson all giving their all, and just a little bit more, on this Friday Football Finish and SEG has found a way to Finish, and found out how to win the Big Games…

If you want to re-live the SEG-SA game, just Click On now to GreensboroSports Radio…..

Big win for the Whirlies tonight in Jamestown, as they knock off the Ragsdale Tigers, 34-21, and I would have to call this one an Upset Special…Upset Alert here, if you haven’t heard, the Grimsley Whirlies went into Jamestown and tore out of there as a Whirlie Winner tonight/Friday night…We are hearing Rob Dalton, as the “Player of the Game” in this one, coming in by vote of Wyatt Smith….Grimsley now (4-4) and most importantly, (1-0) in Metro Conference play…Big night for Grimsley in Jamestown, at Ragsdale HS and Ragsdale’s AD, Brian Herndon, is a former Grimsley Whirlie quarterback…*****Also a big night for Grimsley’s RB Born Lesane and a strong night for the Whirlies’ QB, Chris Zellous….

What a tough luck loss for the Northern Guilford Nighthawks tonight in Mebane, where they fall, 40-36 to the Eastern Alamance Eagles, and we are hearing the game went down on might have been the last play of the football game, with EA stealing the victory…Hard numbers on this one, coming in later and they may hard to look at, if you a Northern Guilford booster…

Talking about a Good Luck/Good News story…Roll those presses, then stop those presses….Southern Guilford got their first win of the season tonight, 42-35 in Double Overtime, over Southwestern Randolph….The Storm have rolled in they have their win/victory and now SG is looking for MORE…Good to hear SG found the Win Column and not heaping any coals on our back, but we did pick them to win this football game…Strong step in the right direction for the Southern Guilford Storm tonight and the same can be said for the Grimsley Whirlies after their big win in Jamestown….

The Dudley Panthers kept that momentum moving their way this evening, as Dudley went over to Ben L. Smith, and the Panthers came back home with their sixth win of the season, against one loss, as the final goes, Dudley 34, Smith 9….In just a few more weeks, Dudley will be traveling over to Winston-Salem Parkland, where they will be facing the WS Parkland Mustangs, for the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Championship…..

How about those Northwest Guilford Vikings, they found win #4 tonight and they did it at home, vs. HP Central, during Homecoming 2018 for the Northwest Guilford Vikings…That win for NWG, will be a huge confidence in the coming weeks for the NWG Vikings…Would like to see some of the hard numbers on that game…

In other nearby action NEG made a pleasant Friday night with thee Rams’ 27-3 win over the Rockingham County Cougars…HP Christian Academy loses to the Cannon School and what they say must be true, once you lose your first game, it is much easier to lose games two, three and four….

Crazy man is the man walking down the middle of the railroad tracks and the ‘Crazy Man’, was the man who said Eastern Randolph was run all over High Point Andrews on this Friday night…The final was 9-8, as Burton Cates and his crew/kids just barely got out of High Point with a victory this evening…

Matthews Butler beat Myers Park pretty bad and how bad was it????? Final goes 39-22 Butler over the Myers Park Mustangs and for the Mustangs(6-1), it was their first loss of the season…

Let’s go look up and see how that East Forsyth-West Forsyth game turned out….MaxPreps, we are coming your way….

Here we go, East beat West Forsyth, 16-10 and now East Forsyth, is (7-0) on the season……

More looks on the way…