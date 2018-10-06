High School Football Saturday Morning Rewind:The Best days are yet to come, but last night was a BIG ONE!!!(Just CLICK HERE)

Welcome back in to the top Saturday morning sports report/show in my zip code, as we give you as much info, from the sources that were at and saw last night’s games, and without further a do/to do, here is our lineup for this edition of the, “Saturday Morning Rewind”….

Southern Alamance coach Fritz Hessenthaler:“They scored on a few big plays and you can’t have that,” Hessenthaler said. “I don’t know that they drove it down our throats at any point. I just think when you play things tight and you try to make stops, once in a while somebody gets behind you.”

SEG QB Ryan Douglas:“We saw what was happening and we knew what we could do,” Douglas said of the Southeast offense’s halftime adjustments. “It was a flipped switch. After (off) weeks it’s always tough.”…..“(Jalen Fairley is) electric. There’s a potential big play every time he touches the ball. … (Tyler Hoff)’s got amazing speed. We’re glad to have him, and he’s going to be a factor for the rest of the season.” — Ryan Douglas, Southeast Guilford quarterback….*

CLICK HERE for David Kehrli at the Burlington Times News on the SEG-SA game…Quote from Coach Fritz:"I think we hurt ourselves, obviously," Southern Alamance coach Fritz Hessenthaler said. "When you play a game of football, I think you look within. If you're not looking within, then you're probably not doing a good job. So my job is to make sure these guys learn from a defeat and come closer together through a defeat and become a better football team."

“When we looked at the halftime script, we only had about 15 plays. We were 3-and-out. We get a first down, then we were out after that. We just didn’t have the ball much. They had long drives and they run the ball and kill the clock,” Southeast Guilford coach Kennedy Tinsley said of the first half. “The did a great job. I thought it was a great game plan.”

“Once we settled down in the second half, we were much better defensively and we were much better offensively,” Tinsley said. “Then we started to gash them.”**

Excellent effort by NG backup QB Jake Lenard with 291 yards passing on 46 attempts and Jake Lenard threw for 4 TD's…Wild one last night down in Alamance County…

This had to be another 'Wild One' last night with Southern Guilford traveling to Randolph County and coming away with a Double Overtime win, over Southwestern Randolph..from the Asheboro Courier-Tribune at www.courier-tribue.com:

Southwestern Randolph, which was looking for its first MPC win of the season Friday night against Southern Guilford, instead dropped a tough 42-35 double-overtime decision to the Storm. The win was for the first of the season for the Storm (1-1, 1-6), while the Cougars slip to 0-3 and 2-6.

“It’s one of the toughest losses I have been a part of,” SWR coach Seth Baxter said. “I knew they were far better than their record. They play those tough Guilford County schools. They made some big plays when they had to and we continue to shoot ourselves in the foot,”

“I thought we put together a whole game tonight,” said Northwest coach Kevin Wallace. “We preach to our kids all the time about (forcing) turnovers.

“Cam(Cloud) is just explosive,” said Wallace. “Our kickoff returns were looking good. We had a lot of guys contribute.”*******

Dudley going over to Ben L. Smith with Marlon Darby making it the 'Marlon Derby', as he was off and running hard and fast for the key D(Dudley) TD and MD(Marlon Darby) scored twice on big Dudley Panthers' runs and that big Dudley line, up front, were sticking to their blocks and making the piles move last night at Claude Manzi Stadium….Dudley takes it 34-9 and this report coming in from Philip Deutsch, at the N&R…

“We made some mistakes on defense and they did a good job controlling the clock,” said Northeast Guilford head coach Earl Bates. “We bent a lot on defense, but we didn’t break.”

“Our strength is running inside,” said Bates. “Everyone who plays us knows that. We did a good job controlling the ball on both sides of the ball.”

Looks like the NEG Rams just kept on pounding last night…..

“We told our guys right from the get-go this ain’t the same West Forsyth team,” Coach Todd Willert of East Forsyth said. “They’re way better. We had a lot of mistakes, but that’s due to what they did. I think we had some lack of focus. But they’re a lot better than what people think.”***********

