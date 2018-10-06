Local College Football Today(10/6/18) and the ACC in Action
N.C. Wesleyan(2-1) at Greensboro College(1-3) 1pm at Jamieson Stadium, on the Grimsley High School campus…..
Guilford College(1-2) at Randolph-Macon(3-1) 1pm
N.C. A&T(4-1) at Delaware State(0-4) 7pm
Winston-Salem State(1-3) at Johnson C. Smith(1-3) 1pm
Elon(3-1) at James Madison(4-1) 1:30pm
Clemson(5-0) at Wake Forest(3-2) 3:30pm
Boston College(4-1) at N.C. State(4-0) 12:30
East Carolina(2-2) at Temple Noon
Western Carolina(3-1) at Wofford 1:30pm
Wagner at Campbell(4-1) 2pm
ACC Today:
from Friday Night:Georgia Tech 66, Louisville 31
Syracuse(4-1) at Pittsburgh(2-3) 12:20pm
Florida State(2-3) at Miami(4-1)
Notre Dame(5-0) at Virginia Tech(3-1) 8pm
