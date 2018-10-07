Elon WSOC Phoenix Held Scoreless in 2-0 Loss to Huskies

BROOKLINE, Mass. – Elon University women’s soccer could not overcome a two-goal deficit and fell 2-0 to league-leader Northeastern on Sunday, Oct. 7, at Parsons Field.

BOX SCORE

Northeastern scored a goal in each half for the victory. An Elon own goal put the Huskies ahead in the 14th minute, and Kerri Zerfoss’ header secured the win in the 65th minute.

The Phoenix falls to 3-6-3 overall and 1-3-0 in CAA action after the loss. Northeastern improves its overall mark to 9-6-1 and maintains its league-lead with a 6-0-0 record in conference play the win.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Phoenix nearly took the lead just 22 seconds into the match. Northeastern was able to escape as Taylor Paradoski’s shot off Tori Baliatico’s through-ball clanked off the crossbar.

Northeastern took the lead in the 14th minute as Makenzie DePriest-Kessler headed a free kick from Hannah Rosenblatt of the Huskies into her own net.

Paradoski continued to be a problem for Northeastern in the first half as she got off another shot attempt in the 16th minute, but Nathalie Nidetch made the save. The Huskies would go into the half holding a 1-0 lead. Northeastern had an 8-5 advantage in the shot count after 45 minutes.

At the start of the second half, Elon goalkeeper Valentina Estrada had to make a huge save in the 50th minute to keep the Phoenix within one of Northeastern. Just over 10 minutes later, Baliatico created a chance for the Phoenix, but her shot missed high and to the right.

Zerfoss’s header in the 65th minute extended the Huskies lead to 2-0 off assists from Emily Evangelista and Valent Soares Gache. For Zerfoss, it was her second goal of the season.

Elon would create two more shot opportunities for the remainder of the match. Paradoski had a shot blocked by a Husky defender in the 73rd minute and Kayla Hodges had a header saved in the 89th minute by Nidetch as Northeastern held on for the win.

Estrada made four saves in goal for the Phoenix after facing 16 shots from Northeastern. The Huskies had a 16-8 advantage in shots and held the 2-1 edge in corners taken.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix hits the road again on Thursday, Oct. 11, to face the William & Mary Tribe at 7 p.m.