Greensboro College Pride Football Suffers Setback Despite Strong Second Half Defense

Pride Football Suffers Setback Despite Strong Second Half Defense

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College football team fell to the Bishops of North Carolina Wesleyan College Saturday, 38-0.

The Bishops struck for 21 points in the first quarter before taking a 38-0 lead into the halftime break.

On the Bishops second possession of the second half, Donielle Totten was looking across the middle of the field towards his Bishops receiver but Kasseem Bagley stepped in front of the pass to tally his second interception of the season.

Bagley then scampered 32 yards to the Wesleyan 44-yard line.

Following the interception, Greensboro quickly picked up a first down on back-to-back carries by Louis Briggs III before the drive stalled and the Pride turned the ball over on downs.

The Bishops then began to move the ball down the field once again but the Greensboro defense stood strong and tallied their second interception of the ball game.

This time it was Ja’Rel Brown with the pick.

Despite the two takeaways late, the Pride was unable to find the end zone, falling by the 38-point margin.

“It was another tough loss today as I thought our kids fought all the way to the end,” Head Coach Greg Crum said. “We made too many mistakes defensively and cannot give up 28 points on four mistakes and expect to win.

“Offensively I felt we took a few steps forward with the play of our offensive line and our freshman quarterback, but we had drops and the most inopportune times which led to the stalling of the drives. I am still really excited about the future of this program.”

Nate Coffey finished with 179 yards passing on 20 completions. Cale Matthews, Derrin Little and Mike Jones combined for 107 receiving yards and 10 receptions.

Bagley led the way defensively with 13 tackles and one interception, while Garratt Brannock and Jason Gerber has on sack each and 12 combined tackles.

The Pride football team will return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday when they host the Panthers of LaGrange College for homecoming. For more information on Greensboro College football, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.