Greensboro College Pride Women’s Soccer tames Methodist Monarchs To Remain Unbeaten

Pride Women Tame Monarchs To Remain Unbeaten

courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – The Greensboro College women’s soccer team extended their undefeated streak to 11 games Saturday with a 4-2 victory over the Monarchs of Methodist University.

After neither team was able to find the back of the net over the first 23 minutes of action, Greensboro’s Alexis Chase struck for the game’s first goal off a double-assist from Angela Niles and Madison Karch.

Greensboro then extended their lead to two goal just minutes later when freshman Sydney Moss found the back of the net for her fourth goal of the season.

Following Moss’ goal, Chase found the foot of Samantha Whipp pushing the Pride lead to 3-0 before the Monarchs struck for the first time with just over five minutes remaining in the half.

The score remained 3-1 in favor of the Pride until the 54th minute when the Monarchs got a goal from Amanda Brust to pull within one goal.

However, Greensboro was able to strike one final time when Chase was able to beat the Monarchs keeper off an assist from Whipp in the 88th minute to secure the two-goal victory.

“Amazing with today for Greensboro College, especially the young ladies on my team,” Head Coach Gus Mota said. “They knew they had to battle for 90 minutes and they did.

“I am still disappointed with giving up two sloppy goals, but I am thankful we were able to outscore our opponent today. From our attacking third, our midfielders and our defense, we did many things well today. We will have a day off tomorrow and get back at it on Monday.”

Greensboro held a narrow 17-11 shot advantage with seven shots being on goal.

Kelsey Emrich picked up the win in goal for Greensboro and recorded six saves.

The Pride women will return to action at 4 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to take on the Battling Bishops of North Carolina Wesleyan College. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.