Second Half Surge Elevates Greensboro College Pride Men’s Soccer over Berea

Second Half Surge Elevates Pride Men Over Berea

from Wes Gullett Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C.-The Greensboro College men’s soccer team conquered the Mountaineers of Berea College Saturday 55-2 to claim their fourth USA South victory of the season.

The Pride struck first when Darli Mihindou assisted senior Carlos Barragan in the fourth minute.

Berea tied the game up shortly after, but Jordy Briceno lifted the Pride back up 2-1 off an assist from William Curry.

Five minutes before the half, Berea was able to answer back and take a 2-2 tie into the half.

Greensboro came out of the gate scoring in the second half.

Carlos Barragan scored for a second time in the 45th minute off a feed from Mihindou to elevate the Pride, 3-2.

Less than two minutes later, Gerardo Peraza blasted his second goal on the season. Thomas Gittany assisted Peraza to extend the Pride’s lead to 4-2.

Jordy Briceno capped off the win with a goal that was assisted by Scott Wright to end the game at 5-2.

I think we had a much better performance in the second half,” Head Coach Tony Falvino said. “I think the boys started the overall game well, but they became very complacent. They showed a lot of character and came back on Berea.

“The seniors have really grown over the past few years and it was a good way for the seniors to be shown the respect for what we’ve accomplished over the last few years.”

Briceno and Barragan ended the day with two goals, while Mihindou recorded two assists. Elmer Martinez earned another win in the goal to extend his winning record to five wins.

The Pride will hit the road on Tuesday when they travel to William Peace University for a 3 p.m. kick-off. For more information on Greensboro College men’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.