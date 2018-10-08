Chase & Briceno(Greensboro College) Earn USA South Weekly Honors

Chase & Briceno Earn USA South Weekly Honors

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Greensboro College had two student-athletes earn weekly awards from the USA South Athletic Conference, the conference announced Monday.

Alexis Chase was named women’s soccer Player of the Week, while Jordy Briceno earned the men’s Player of the Week honors.

Women’s Soccer Player of the Week

Alexis Chase, Greensboro – The Wendell, North Carolina sophomore forward tallied four goals and two assists in a 3-0 week for the Pride. In an 8-0 win over Piedmont International, Chase was notched two goals along with an assist on the eventual game-winning goal. In a 2-1 win over USA South foe Pfeiffer, Chase was held scoreless with one shot. Finally, in a 4-2 victory over USA South rival Methodist, Chase scored twice and assisted on the eventual game-winning goal.

Men’s Soccer Player of the Week

Jordy Briceno, Greensboro – The sophomore forward from Cali, Colombia scored three goals in a 2-0 week for the Pride. In a 3-1 win over Piedmont International, Briceno notched the first goal of the match in the 28th minute. In a 5-2 victory over USA South foe Berea, Briceno scored to put the Pride up 2-1 and again to finalize the scoring.

