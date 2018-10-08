Eastern Guilford High School Athletic Schedule Change- JV Football Eastern Guilford at Southeast Guilford HS has been moved to Wednesday night
JV Football Eastern Guilford at Southeast Guilford HS has been moved to Wednesday night
****Please note-*****
from Randall Hackett, Eastern Guilford Athletic Director:
The away JV football game, Eastern Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford HS scheduled for Thursday, 10/11/18 has been moved to Wednesday, 10/10/18- game time 7:00 pm.
This is an attempt to get the game in prior to the forecasted weather on Thursday.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.