Eastern Guilford High School Athletic Schedule Change- JV Football Eastern Guilford at Southeast Guilford HS has been moved to Wednesday night

JV Football Eastern Guilford at Southeast Guilford HS has been moved to Wednesday night

****Please note-*****

from Randall Hackett, Eastern Guilford Athletic Director:

The away JV football game, Eastern Guilford vs. Southeast Guilford HS scheduled for Thursday, 10/11/18 has been moved to Wednesday, 10/10/18- game time 7:00 pm.

This is an attempt to get the game in prior to the forecasted weather on Thursday.