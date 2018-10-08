Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 10/8-10/13/18):Football Friday Home vs. Southeast Guilford HS

Monday Golf V Girls N/A 10:00 AM All Conference and Seeding Meeting Tot Hill Farm Golf Course

10/08/18 Monday Golf V Girls A 10:00 AM Conference Tournament hosted by Southwestern Randolph at Tot Hill Golf Course

10/08/18 Monday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM High Point Central High School Dig Pink Game

10/08/18 Monday Soccer JV Boys H 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

10/08/18 Monday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM High Point Central High School Dig Pink Game

10/08/18 Monday Tennis V Girls N/A 7:00 PM All Conference and Seeding Meeting Asheboro HS

10/09/18 Tuesday Tennis V Girls A 11:00 AM Conference Tournament Match hosted by Asheboro

10/09/18 Tuesday Cross Country V Boys-Girls H 5:00 PM Conference Meet hosted by EG Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

10/09/18 Tuesday N/A 6:00 PM Athletic Booster Club Meeting EG Media Center

10/10/18 Wednesday Golf V Girls N/A 9:00 AM Women’s Golf Reporting Deadline

10/10/18 Wednesday Soccer JV Boys H 6:00 PM Asheboro High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

10/11/18 Thursday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Southern Guilford High School

10/11/18 Thursday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM Southern Guilford High School

10/11/18 Thursday Football JV Boys A 7:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School

10/12/18 Friday Football V Boys H 7:30 PM Southeast Guilford High School Tackle Cancer / Youth Sports Night Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

10/13/18 Saturday Volleyball V Girls N/A 9:00 AM Mid-Piedmont 3A All Conference and Seeding Meeting EG Media Center

10/13/18 Saturday Tennis V Girls N/A 3:00 PM Women’s Tennis Individual Reporting Deadline and Dual Team Bracketing

FOOTBALL GAME ON FRIDAY NIGHT-

1)Youth Sports Night- please see attachment for details if anyone is interested in registering a team- Registration is due by end of day on Tuesday, Oct. 9.

2)Reminder- the football game on Friday night is Eastern Guilford’s annual breast cancer awareness football game-

·Donations will be taken at the game on Friday- please bring monies to donate to the cause.

We encourage you to also wear your “Pink” on Friday and Friday night in honor and support of all that have been impacted by breast cancer.