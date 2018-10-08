Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the Week of 10/8-10/13/18):Football Friday Home vs. Southeast Guilford HS
Monday Golf V Girls N/A 10:00 AM All Conference and Seeding Meeting Tot Hill Farm Golf Course
10/08/18 Monday Golf V Girls A 10:00 AM Conference Tournament hosted by Southwestern Randolph at Tot Hill Golf Course
10/08/18 Monday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM High Point Central High School Dig Pink Game
10/08/18 Monday Soccer JV Boys H 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
10/08/18 Monday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM High Point Central High School Dig Pink Game
10/08/18 Monday Tennis V Girls N/A 7:00 PM All Conference and Seeding Meeting Asheboro HS
10/09/18 Tuesday Tennis V Girls A 11:00 AM Conference Tournament Match hosted by Asheboro
10/09/18 Tuesday Cross Country V Boys-Girls H 5:00 PM Conference Meet hosted by EG Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
10/09/18 Tuesday N/A 6:00 PM Athletic Booster Club Meeting EG Media Center
10/10/18 Wednesday Golf V Girls N/A 9:00 AM Women’s Golf Reporting Deadline
10/10/18 Wednesday Soccer JV Boys H 6:00 PM Asheboro High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
10/11/18 Thursday Volleyball JV Girls A 5:00 PM Southern Guilford High School
10/11/18 Thursday Volleyball V Girls A 6:15 PM Southern Guilford High School
10/11/18 Thursday Football JV Boys A 7:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School
10/12/18 Friday Football V Boys H 7:30 PM Southeast Guilford High School Tackle Cancer / Youth Sports Night Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
10/13/18 Saturday Volleyball V Girls N/A 9:00 AM Mid-Piedmont 3A All Conference and Seeding Meeting EG Media Center
10/13/18 Saturday Tennis V Girls N/A 3:00 PM Women’s Tennis Individual Reporting Deadline and Dual Team Bracketing
FOOTBALL GAME ON FRIDAY NIGHT-
1)Youth Sports Night- please see attachment for details if anyone is interested in registering a team- Registration is due by end of day on Tuesday, Oct. 9.
2)Reminder- the football game on Friday night is Eastern Guilford’s annual breast cancer awareness football game-
·Donations will be taken at the game on Friday- please bring monies to donate to the cause.
We encourage you to also wear your “Pink” on Friday and Friday night in honor and support of all that have been impacted by breast cancer.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.