Elon Women’s Soccer, Volleyball Reschedule UNCW Matches

ELON, N.C. – The previously postponed Elon University women’s soccer and volleyball matches at UNCW have been rescheduled, as announced by both schools and the league office.

The women’s soccer match scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 20, and the volleyball match scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 23, were both postponed due to Hurricane Florence.

Women’s soccer will make up its game on Tuesday, Oct. 23, in a 7 p.m. match at UNCW Soccer Stadium.

Volleyball will make its trip to Wilmington, N.C. on Thursday, Nov. 8, to play a 7 p.m. match in Hanover Hall.