Greensboro College Pride Athletes Assist In Community With Triad Panthers Challenger Teams

Pride Athletes Assist In Community With Triad Panthers Challenger Teams

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College football and cheerleading teams took some time out of their busy schedules this past week to give back to the local community.

The Pride student-athletes traveled across town to Proehlific Park to take part in a practice and game with the Triad Panthers Challenger Flag Football and cheerleading teams.

“Our student-athletes were honored and humbled to be a part of such a special event,” Head Football Coach Greg Crum said. “The Panthers excitement and enthusiasm was contagious, and their love for sports inspired all who were in attendance.”

The Triad Panthers is a flag football and cheerleading organization whose athletes are made up from a spectrum of kids who have either mental or physical limitations.

Those that were able to attend the event were coached, and cheered on, by the Pride student-athletes.

The Pride athletes not only took part in the drills, cheers, and games with the athletes, but also walked hand-in-hand with the athletes throughout the evening to ensure everyone was involved despite their physical or mental limitations.

“The enthusiasm from all players was unbelievable,” Crum added! “The football assisted and supported an actual flag football game where our players were able to assist those who needed it and participate in the game.

“Each player played a part in a touchdown and to be honest, I don’t know who was blessed more, our players or the Panthers. It was such an inspiring event and one that we will continue to do annually!”

As the evening ended, the Pride athletes taught the Panther athletes the Greensboro College moto of “One Pride” and led them in a team chant.

When looking back on the evening, junior linebacker Garratt Brannock called the event “truly humbling experience that shows heart has no boundaries.”

(10/5/2018) Triad Panthers Community Service