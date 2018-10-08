High School Football Games this Week, in and around Guilford County
All Games set for 7:30pm, unless otherwise noted….
Southeast Guilford(6-1) at Eastern Guilford(6-1)….SEG(2-0) Conference/EG(3-0) Conference….
Northwest Guilford(4-4) at Page(2-5)
Grimsley(4-4) at High Point Central(3-5)
Person County(2-5) at Northern Guilford(5-2)
Northeast Guilford(4-3) at Morehead(4-3)
Dudley(6-1) at Western Guilford(1-7)
Smith(1-7 at Southwest Guilford(5-2)
Asheboro(0-8) at Southern Guilford(1-6)
High Point Andrews(2-5) at Randleman(7-0)
SouthLake Christian Academy(4-3) at High Point Christian Academy(5-2) 7pm
Bishop McGuinness(4-3) at North Stokes(1-6)
Glenn(4-3) at East Forsyth(7-0)
Burlington Cummings(1-6) at Reidsville(8-0)
Ragsdale(5-3) OFF
