New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll for this Week with Reidsville #1, SEG #2, EG #3 and Dudley #4

**********The Top Ten is compiled by News and Record staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches….**********

from www.greensboro.com/HSXtra Section….

1. REIDSVILLE

Record: 8-0

Last week: 1

Friday: Cummings

2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Record: 6-1

Last week: 2

Friday: at No. 3 Eastern Guilford

3. EASTERN GUILFORD

Record: 6-1

Last week: 3

Friday: No. 2 Southeast Guilford

4. DUDLEY

Record: 6-1

Last week: 4

Friday: Western Guilford

5. PAGE

Record: 2-5

Last week: 6

Friday: No. 8 Northwest Guilford

6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 5-2

Last week: 7

Friday: Smith

7. NORTHERN GUILFORD

Record: 5-2

Last week: 5

Friday: Person

8. NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Record: 4-4

Last week: 10

Friday: at No. 5 Page

9. GRIMSLEY

Record: 4-4

Last week: NR

Friday: at High Point Central

10. RAGSDALE

Record: 5-3

Last week: 8

Next: at No. 8 Northwest Guilford, Oct. 19