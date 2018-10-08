New News and Record Top Ten High School Football Poll for this Week with Reidsville #1, SEG #2, EG #3 and Dudley #4
**********The Top Ten is compiled by News and Record staff writers Joe Sirera and Spencer Turkin, with input from area coaches….**********
from www.greensboro.com/HSXtra Section….
1. REIDSVILLE
Record: 8-0
Last week: 1
Friday: Cummings
2. SOUTHEAST GUILFORD
Record: 6-1
Last week: 2
Friday: at No. 3 Eastern Guilford
3. EASTERN GUILFORD
Record: 6-1
Last week: 3
Friday: No. 2 Southeast Guilford
4. DUDLEY
Record: 6-1
Last week: 4
Friday: Western Guilford
5. PAGE
Record: 2-5
Last week: 6
Friday: No. 8 Northwest Guilford
6. SOUTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 5-2
Last week: 7
Friday: Smith
7. NORTHERN GUILFORD
Record: 5-2
Last week: 5
Friday: Person
8. NORTHWEST GUILFORD
Record: 4-4
Last week: 10
Friday: at No. 5 Page
9. GRIMSLEY
Record: 4-4
Last week: NR
Friday: at High Point Central
10. RAGSDALE
Record: 5-3
Last week: 8
Next: at No. 8 Northwest Guilford, Oct. 19
honest eye said,
Not sure that this years Reidsville team would beat any of the top four Guilford County Schools.
