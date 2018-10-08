Punting Report on Collin Smith from Eastern Guilford High School

Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) hit a 60+ yard punt, with 4.8 second hang time and this punt hit of off the crossbar. Collin Smith also won the punt competition Saturday at Chris Sailer Kicking camp in Charlotte, NC…..

CLICK HERE to see the video of the 60-yard punt that hits off of the crossbar and I have seen it, and it is going to be worth your time to give it a look……

All we have to say today is, Graham Gano, you better be on the lookout too, Collin Smith is coming for your job one day…..And Michael Palardy, the Panthers’ punter, better also be on the lookout, Collin Smith will be coming for your job as well…