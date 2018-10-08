Top Ten Passers, Runners and Receivers in Guilford County, as we head toward the Final/Fourth Quarter of the 2018 Season

***Top Ten Guilford County passers based on yardage and based on updated available info at MaxPreps…..***

(All stats and numbers/#’s coming in, just like we found them listed on MaxPreps.com.)

Javondre Paige(Page HS) 68-148 passing/45.9%/1084 yards/154.9 yards per game/12 TD’s/5 INT’s…7 Games

Ryan Douglas(Southeast Guilford HS) 78-132 passing/59.1 %/1071 yards/153 yards per game/6 TD’s/2 INT’s…7 Games

Keith McDuffie(High Point Central HS) 59-93 passing/825 yards/63.0%/103.1 yards per game/5 TD’s/4 INT’s…8 Games

Kamell Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) 51-91 passing/56.0%/787 yards/157.4 yards per game/9 TD’s/0 INT’s…5 Games

Jordan Williams(Smith HS) 64-102 passing/62.7%/774 yards/96.8 yards per game/4 TD’s/1 INT/…8 Games

John Saunders Jr.(High Point Christian Academy) 45-86 passing/52.3%/759 yards/151.8 yards per game/7 TD’s/1 INT…5 Games

Johnny Pagano(Northwest Guilford HS) 49-98 passing/50.0%/753 yards/125.5 yards per game/7 TD’s/8 INT’s…6 Games

Chris Zellous(Grimsley HS) 39-90 passing/43.3%/657 yards/82.1 yards per game/7 TD’s/5 INT’s…8 Games

Justin Wilson(Northeast Guilford HS) 40-89 passing/44.9%/575 yards/82.1 yards per game/5 TD’s/3 INT’s…7 Games

Devin Flowers(Southwest Guilford HS) 39-61 passing/63.9%/555 yards/138.8 yards per game/4 TD’s/1 INT…4 Games

****Top Ten Rushing Totals by yards based on available info from MaxPreps.com…..****

Keith McDuffie(High Point Central HS) 803 yards/100.4 yards per game/6 TD’s…8 Games

Monterious Godfrey(High Point Central HS) 737 yards/105.3 yards per game/4 TD’s…7 Games

Quan Nora(Grimsley HS) 693 yards/99.0 yards per game/9 TD’s…7 Games

Jalen Fairley(Southeast Guilford HS) 585 yards/83.6 yards per game/10 TD’s…7 Games

Davion Swain(Northeast Guilford HS) 536 yards 76.6 yards per game/5 TD’s…7 Games

Jacob Hardy(Northwest Guilford HS) 471 yards/67.3 yards per game/4 TD’s…7 Games

Nashon Wilhite(Dudley HS) 460 yards/65.7 yards per game/3 TD’s…7 Games

Marlon Darby(Dudley HS) 414 yards/59.1 yards per game/4 TD’s…7 Games

John Saunders Jr.(High Point Christian Academy) 404 yards/80.8 yards per game/5 TD’s…5 Games

Javondre Paige(Page HS) 389 yards/55.6 yards per game/5 TD’s..7 Games

*****Top Ten Receiving Totals coming in from MaxPreps.com…Some teams’ numbers are incomplete and need to be updated…*****

Brycen Thomas(High Point Christian Academy) with 379 yards on 21 receptions with 4 TD’s…5 Games

Ford Moser(Page HS) with 355 yards on 24 receptions with 3 TD’s…7 Games

Brandon Thomas(Northwest Guilford HS) 336 yards on 13 receptions with 1 TD…6 Games

Michael Frogge(Northern Guilford HS) with 319 yards on 18 receptions with 4 TD’s…7 Games

Cameron Cloud(Northwest Guilford HS) 319 yards on 24 receptions with 1 TD…7 Games

Ramar Thomas(Northern Guilford HS) with 315 yards on 16 receptions with 3 TD’s…6 Games

Trey Westray(High Point Central HS) with 308 yards on 10 receptions with 2 TD’s…6 Games

Cody King)(Page HS) with 307 on 12 receptions and 5 TD’s…7 Games

Justin Matthews(Eastern Guilford HS) with 276 yards on 11 receptions with 3 TD’s…6 Games

Michael Wyman(Dudley HS) 275 yards on 19 receptions with 1 TD…5 Games