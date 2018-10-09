Big Second Half Goal Propels Greensboro College Pride Women’s Soccer past N.C. Wesleyan Bishops:GC now (12-0)

Big Second Half Goal Propels Pride Women Past Bishops

courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. – Keeley Catarineau found the back of the net in the 73rd minute to lift the Greensboro College women’s soccer team past the Battling Bishops of North Carolina Wesleyan College Tuesday.

With the win, the Pride women, who received five votes in the latest D3Soccer.com top-25 poll, improves their overall record to 12-0, while moving to 4-0 in conference action.

Greensboro quickly got the scoring started as Mercedes Fisher collected the ball in the defensive third and quickly rushed past several defenders before tucking the ball in lower right corner of the goal, giving the Pride a 1-0 lead.

However, the Bishops were able to get the equalizer off a penalty kick after the Pride committed a found just inside the 18-yard mark.

The score then remained even for the remainder of the first half.

Early in the second half, the Bishops were awarded yet another penalty kick but the Pride’s Kelsey Emrich made a diving stop to her right side to keep the score deadlocked.

Following the Emrich save, Greensboro began pushing numbers forward and placed six shots on goal before being awarded a corner kick with 19:00 showing on the clock.

On the kick, the Pride placed the ball inside the 18-yard where Catarineau chipped the ball into the upper left corner of the goal to put Greensboro on top for good.

Emrich finished with five saves in goal to tally her 10th win of the season.

The Pride women will return to action at 1 p.m. Saturday when they host the Spirits of Salem College. For more information on Greensboro College women’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.