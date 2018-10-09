Germaine Pratt(High Point Central HS/N.C. State) named one of the ACC’s Football Players of the Week

The Atlantic Coast Conference has players of the week, for just about every possible position, but this week’s rep at Linebacker, is from High Point Central High School and from N.C. State University….His name is Germaine Pratt and he has been covering the field like a blanket on defense this season, and all of Germaine Pratt’s hard work is starting to pay off, for the senior grad-student, from High Point…..Let’s check out his totals from last week and study how they got him this special recognition……

from www.theacc.com:

**********LINEBACKER********** – Germaine Pratt, NC State, Gr., LB, High Point, N.C.

Pratt registered a game-high 13 tackles in Saturday’s 28-23 win over Boston College • Keyed a defense that held BC to just 318 total yards – 158 yards less than the Eagles’ per game average entering the game • With BC in the midst of a potential fourth-quarter scoring drive and facing 2nd-and-2 from the State 5-yard line, Pratt stripped the ball to give the Wolfpack possession • Pratt had registered a nine-yard quarterback sack earlier on that same drive.

Pratt leads the ACC with 49 tackles this season (25 solo, 24 assists).