Greensboro College Pride Blank Pacers in Fifth Straight Conference Win for Men’s Soccer

Pride Blank Pacers In Fifth Straight Conference Win

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

CARY, N.C.— The Greensboro College men’s soccer team shutout the William Peace Pacers Tuesday, 2-0.

The Pride struggled to connect early in the contest, but Parker Spesock finally found the back of the net in the 33rd minute.

Spesock got a hold of a cross from Jordy Briceno and put it past the keeper’s left side to lift the Pride up 1-0.

The Pacers had a few opportunities to score early in the second half, but were unable to keep possession of the ball.

Greensboro was able to tack on one more goal in the 66th minute when William Curry beat out a defender and tapped in a cross from Carlos Barragan.

Time ran out for the Pacers and the Pride were able to secure the shutout victory.

“I think today was a good performance overall,” Head Coach Tony Falvino said. “All the players, on and off the field, have been focused and making sure they attack each game every time.

“I thought we moved the ball very well today and created some good chances. We had some freshman step up and score some goals. Overall it was a really good day.”

Greensboro takes home their fifth straight conference win, while Elmer Martinez earns his sixth win in the goal for the Pride.

The Pride will hit the road Saturday when they travel to Piedmont College for a 3 p.m. kick-off. For more information on Greensboro College men’s soccer, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.