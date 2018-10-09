Greensboro College Pride Men Finish Third In Tartan Invitational At Laurel Valley

Pride Men Finish Third In Tartan Invitational At Laurel Valley

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The Greensboro College men’s golf team fired a 10-over-par 298 for the third consecutive round to finish in third-place at the Tartan Invitational Tuesday.

The 54-hole event, which was won by Wittenberg University in a playoff with Emory University, was held at Arnold Palmer’s prestigious Laurel Valley Golf Club.

After entering Tuesday’s final round at seven-over-par, All-American Scott Campbell paced the Pride with an amazing three-under-par 69 to finish the tournament in a tie for seventh.

Campbell started the day with five straight pars before tallying his first birdie on the par-5 11th to move to one-under -par for his round.

Campbell then played the next seven holes at even par before recording back-to-back birdies on the par-4 1st and par-4 second to move to three-under-par before finishing with three pars.

Davis Reynolds also rebounded from a tough first day of action to record a one-over-par 73, finishing the event in a 25th-place tie at 11-over-par.

Zane Smith, who was the Pride’s leader entering Tuesday, finished with a seven-over-par 79 to finish in an 18th-place tie at nine-over-par.

Connor Brown and Trey Massey both finished the event tied for 43rd at 17-over par.

“This was a really positive event for us,” Head Coach Jim Cantamessa said. “Even when a member of the team was struggling, another player stepped up to the plate.

“We played consistent golf all three rounds and were able to beat some of the top programs in the national rankings.”

The Pride men will return to action on Oct. 22 when they open play at the O’Briant-Jensen Memorial Golf Tournament hosted by Guilford College at the Sedgefield Country Club Dye Course. For more information on Greensboro College men’s golf, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.