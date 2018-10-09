Hamm Leads Elon Women’s Golf Phoenix Through First Day of Pinehurst Challenge

PINEHURST, N.C. – Elon University women’s golf played the first two rounds of the Pinehurst Challenge Monday, Oct.8, hosted by College of Charleston on the Pinehurst Resort No. 6 course.

RESULTS

Aurelia Hamm had the top finish for Elon as the junior finished day one tied for 25th on the individual leaderboard. She started off with a five-over 77 through the first 18 holes, then bettered that effort with a one-over 73 for a combined 150. As a team, the Phoenix shot a 612 to sit at 13th place in the team standings.

HIGHLIGHTS

Haley Bookholdt is one stroke behind Hamm and is tied for 31st. The freshman started her day with a 79, then parred round two for a combined 151. Adel Vadkerti carded the best round for the Phoenix with a one-under 71 round two. She will enter day two tied for 49th (153).

As an individual, Audrey Kennett followed Vadkerti with a 159 to tie for 68th. Rounding out the card for Elon were Katherine Reilly and Cosette Anderson who are both tied for 76th with a 161.

UP NEXT

The Phoenix will play the final 18 holes of competition Tuesday, Oct. 8, with an 8:45 a.m. start.

Pinehurst Challenge

Oct. 8-9 | Pinehurst, N.C.

Team Standings

1. Charleston (294-293–587) +11

2. North Florida (295-293–588) +12

3. Jacksonville State (296-299–595) +19

4. High Point (301-297–598) +22

T5. William & Mary (302-297–599) +23

T5. Richmond (293-306–599) +23

T5. Georgia State (303-296–599) +23

8. Jacksonville (300-301–601) +25

9. UNCG (303-300–603) +27

T10. Towson (301-304–605) +29

T10. Samford (303-302–605) +29

12. Stetson (305-305–610) +34

13. Elon (314-298–612) +36

14. James Madison (318-295–613) +37

15. Charleston Southern (310-312–622) +46

16. Bucknell (319-304–623) +47

17. Presbyterian (314-311–625) +49

Elon Individuals

T25. Aurelia Hamm (77-73–150) +6

T31. Haley Bookholdt (79-72–151) +7

T49. Adel Vadkerti (82-71–153) +9

T68. Audrey Kennett (78-81–159) +15

T76. Katherine Reilly (79-82–161) +17

T76. Cosette Anderson (79-82–161) +17