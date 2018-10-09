HPU Women’s Golf Finishes Fourth at Pinehurst Challenge

PINEHURST, N.C. — The High Point University women’s golf team placed in a tie for fourth at the Pinehurst Challenge Tuesday (Oct. 9) at Pinehurst’s No. 6 (Part 72 – 6,040 yards).

The Panthers finished with a 13-over 301 on Tuesday to place in a tie for fourth at 899, tied with UNCG. North Florida won the team competition at 878, followed by College of Charleston at 880 and Jacksonville State at 895.

“We fought really hard today to maintain our position on the leaderboard,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “All day, the putts weren’t dropping for us, but the girls kept grinding. It’s really exciting to see that even when we aren’t at our sharpest, we’re learning how to still score and put up respectable numbers.

“We also made several entries into the record book this week, including a career-best 54-hole total by Tonrak. That, along with back-to-back top-10 finishes by Sam and the continued solid play from the bottom of the lineup, we’ve gotten off to a very positive start this season.”

Junior Tonrak Tasaso closed the best 54-hole tournament of her career with a 2-over 74 to finish in a tie for third at 2-over 218, the seventh-best 54-hole total in program history.

Fellow junior Samantha Vodry posted her second-straight top-10 finish after placing in a tie for eighth at 220. Vodry shot 2-over 74 in the final round.

Freshman Sarah Kahn finished in a tie for 47th at 230, while fellow freshman Olivia John was tied for 60th at 234. Sophomore Vasy Montague improved her first two round scores by four strokes, shooting a 4-over 76 in the final round.

Up next, the Panthers travel to Rehoboth Beach, Del., Oct. 20-21 for the Lady Blue Hen Invitational.