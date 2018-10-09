HPU Women’s Golf: Panthers in Fourth after First Day at Pinehurst

PINEHURST, N.C.—The High Point University women’s golf team had its best 36 holes of the season and is in fourth after the first day of the Pinehurst Challenge Monday (Oct. 8) on Pinehurst No. 6 (Par 72 – 6,040 yards).

The Panthers are in fourth at 598 after rounds of 301 and 297. The second round of 297 is HPU’s best round of the season. College of Charleston leads at 587, followed by North Florida (588) and Jacksonville State (595).

“It was a really solid day for us today,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “We’ve put ourselves in a great position again to make a move tomorrow and notch consecutive good finishes in tough fields. I’m really encouraged by our ability to string rounds together recently. We can’t wait to get back out there tomorrow.”

Junior Tonrak Tasaso is in a tie for third at 144 after shooting rounds of 2-over 74 and 2-under 70. Her second round, which featured five birdies, was the fifth par or better round and best round of her career.

“I’m very happy for Tonrak,” Bennett said. “She’s been close to a day like this for a long time so to see her finally put a low one in the books is really exciting.”

Fellow junior Samantha Vodry is 11th at 146 after a pair of 1-over 73’s. Vodry had four birdies and an eagle on the day.

Freshman Sarah Kahn is tied for 49th at 153, while fellow freshman Olivia John is tied for 55th two stroke behinds at 155. Sophomore Vasy Montague is tied for 73rd.

The tournament concludes Tuesday (Oct. 9) with a shotgun start at 8:45 a.m.