Jalen Fairley/SEG Offensive Line(Southeast Guilford HS) are our Week 8 Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Players of the Week”

Jalen Fairley/SEG Offensive Line(Southeast Guilford HS), are our Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial) High School Football “Players of the Week”….Fairley with 14 carries, for 209 yards and 2 TD’s in the SEG Falcons’ 27-8 victory over the Southern Alamance Patriots….Along that SEG offensive line you have Johnny King, Quantez Mansfield, Marcus Thompson, Reuben Thrasher, Jeremiah Faust, Tyrek Agoh and others….Fairley with 209 yards and averaging 14.9 yards per carry, with a long run of 87 yards behind that big offensive line….Fairley now with 585 yards on the ground and 10 TD’s for the season/year…That offensive line up front, has been getting the job done….

(In addition to their Player of the Week Plaque from Danny Pigge(Ameriprise Financial), Jalen Fairley and the SEG offensive line also will receive a trip to, and be a guest at Coach Jimmy Lamour’s Combine Football Camp next May, at Ragsdale High School.)

Week One Winner:

Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford High School)

Week Two Winner:

Javondre Paige(Page High School)

Week Three Winner:

Johnny Pagano(Northwest Guilford High School)

Week Four Winner:

Tyler Flippen(Northern Guilford High School)

Week Five Winner:

Brett Shreve(Southeast Guilford High School)

Week Six Winner:

Cody King(Page High School)

Week Seven Winner:

Tawahn Young(Dudley High School)

Week Eight Winner:

Jalen Fairley/The Offensive Line(Southeast Guilford High School)

Plaques will coming in for Collin Smith, Javondre Paige, Johnny Pagano, Tyler Flippen, Brett Shreve, Cody King, Tawahn Young and Jalen Fairley/The SEG Offensive Line courtesy of Danny Pigge at Ameriprise Financial and Mr. Roberto Cruz at Greensboro Trophy….

Our Player of the Game from last Friday night’s games that GreensboroSports.com and GreensboroSports Radio covered was Rob Dalton, from Grimsley High School….He will also be receiving a plaque in the near future as his award, for his offensive and defensive efforts….Dalton with 3 receptions for 64 yards and 1 TD on offense and then Rob Dalton with 2 Interceptions and another touchdown for the Grimsley Whirlies in their 34-21 win at Ragsdale High School….Dalton’s TD catch covered 40 yards and he took his interception back 33 yards for the touchdown…..

Marlon Darby and Nashon Wilhite(Dudley HS), were the Players of the Game from Kris Walser and Demitri Morrison’s Dudley-Smith football game….Darby with 162 yards on 20 carries and 2 TD’s for the Dudley Panthers, while Wilhite ran for 76 yards on 10 big/strong carries for the Panthers…..

Player of the Game in Wyatt Smith’s Grimsley vs. Ragsdale game was Rob Dalton, from Grimsley High School…..We had Jalen Fairley and the Southeast Guilford Falcon’s offensive line as our Player of the Game from the SEG-Southern Alamance game, but Fairley and the SEG O-line, moved up to the Player of the Week, with their overall combined efforts…..

That’s our look at some of the Top Players in Guilford County from last week’s games and the All-County Checklist will continue, as we head toward Week Nine of the 2018 Season….

