Local Pros you know that were on the Go in the Show/NFL last weekend:Big Thursday Night for Eric Ebron(Smith HS/UNC)
**********Local Pros on the Go in the NFL Back on Thursday/Sunday**********
from last Thursday night:
Eric Ebron(Smith HS/North Carolina) with 9 receptions, good for 105 yards and 2 Touchdowns, for the Indianapolis Colts, in the Colts 38-24 loss to the New England Patriots….Looks to be Eric Ebron’s best night in a long time…
from Sunday:
Keenan Allen(Northern Guilford HS/(California) caught 8 passes for 90 yards for the LA Chargers, as the Chargers topped the Oakland Raiders, 26-10, on Sunday….
D.J. Reader(Grimsley HS/Clemson) with 4 Tackles/3 Solos for the Houston Texans, in their 19-16 OT win, over the Dallas Cowboys, on Sunday Night Football…..
Marcus Gilchrist(High Point Andrews/Clemson) with 5 Tackles/2 Solos and 1 Pass Deflection for the Oakland Raiders, in the Raiders’ 26-10 loss to the Chargers…..
Tarik Cohen(N.C. A&T/Bunn HS) for the Chicago Bears….The Bears had an OFF day back on Sunday…OPEN DATE
Larry Ogunjobi(Ragsdale HS/Charlotte) with 3 Quarterback Hits, as his Cleveland Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens, 12-9 in OT, on Sunday…
T.J. Logan(North Guilford HS/North Carolina) No T.J. Logan action for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday…Still on the Cardinals’ roster, but MIA, as of late..
William Hayes(High Point Andrews HS/Winston-Salem State) No action for William Hayes, with the Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday….
Desmond Harrison(Page HS/Oak Ridge MA/West Georgia College) on board as an offensive lineman for the Cleveland Browns….
*****Right now these guys are MIA…And that is not an abbreviation for the MIAmi Dolphins, that right now stands for Missing in Action, or Missing from Action…*****
David Amerson(Dudley HS)
Maurice Harris(Northern Guilford HS)
Winston Craig(Ragsdale HS)
James Summers(Page HS)
Chris McCain(Northern Guilford HS)…..All of these guys have been on somebody’s roster at one time or another…
