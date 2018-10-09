Middle School Football for Today(10/9/18) in Guilford County:”Tuesday in the Middle”
Middle School Football for Today(10/9/18) in Guilford County
(Several teams playing today/Tuesday and others will be in action tomorrow/Wednesday.)
Today/Tuesday October 9:
Southwest Guilford Middle at Mendenhall Middle 5pm
Western Guilford Middle at Eastern Guilford Middle 5pm
Swann Middle at Northeast Guilford Middle School 5pm
Hairston Middle at Ferndale Middle 5pm
Southeast Guilford Middle at Northwest Guilford Middle 5:30pm
correction said,
NG doesn’t play this week. They play next Tuesday Oct 16 vs SE 6pm
Andy Durham said,
Yes, got that one squared away with NG in action next week…
Some schools playing today, some schools playing tomorrow and some schools not playing until next week…
Arbiter Live a little confusing today, but I hope we got it….
Ram Parent said,
Northeast Guilford is scheduled to play at Allen Middle on Wednesday.
Swann will be at Northeast Guilford Middle next week on Tuesday Oct 16
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.