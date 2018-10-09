Middle School Football for Today(10/9/18) in Guilford County:”Tuesday in the Middle”

Middle School Football for Today(10/9/18) in Guilford County

(Several teams playing today/Tuesday and others will be in action tomorrow/Wednesday.)

Today/Tuesday October 9:

Southwest Guilford Middle at Mendenhall Middle 5pm

Western Guilford Middle at Eastern Guilford Middle 5pm

Swann Middle at Northeast Guilford Middle School 5pm

Hairston Middle at Ferndale Middle 5pm

Southeast Guilford Middle at Northwest Guilford Middle 5:30pm