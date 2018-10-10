College Women’s Soccer Final: Roanoke 5, Guilford 1

SALEM, Va. – Kathryn Van Orden scored three goals as Roanoke College defeated visiting Guilford College, 5-1, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match on Tuesday evening.

The Maroons improved to 3-5-3 and 2-2-1 in ODAC action. The Quakers fell to 4-7 and 2-3 in conference play.

In the first half, Van Orden tallied in the 23rd and 28th minutes. Roanoke also got scores from Jillian Barnard (26:44) and Caelan DeMuth at (42:12). Hailey Davis earned the assist on DeMuth’s tally, the loneassisted goal for the home club in the match. The score remained 4-0 at the break.

Van Orden secured the hat trick in the 47th minute after she finished to the right side.

The Quakers got on the scoreboard at the 86:10 mark after Emily Shephard scored off a pass from Kelsey Reilly for the tally.

Roanoke led in shots (15-8) and took all four of the game’s four corner kicks.

Chris Martin (3-5-3) earned the win in goal for the Maroons. She played the first half and made three saves.

For Guilford, Aubrey Gunther and Morgan Malikowski share time between the pipes. Gunther (4-7) made one save in the first half and took the defeat. Malikowski allowed one goal and stopped five shots in the final 45 minutes.

Guilford hosts Shenandoah on Sunday (10/14) in an ODAC match. The Breast Cancer Awareness Game begins at 1 p.m.