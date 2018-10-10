Elon Women’s Golf Wraps Up Pinehurst Challenge Tuesday

PINEHURST, N.C. – Elon University women’s golf finished 14th after the final round of the Pinehurst Challenge on Tuesday, Oct. 9, hosted by College of Charleston on the No. 6 course at Pinehurst Resort.

RESULTS

Haley Bookholdt and Aurelia Hamm both finished with a three-round total of 227 to tie for 31st in the individual standings. Collectively, the Phoenix posted a 308 through the last 18 holes for a 920, its best combined total so far this season. North Florida won the team title with a combined 878. The host Cougars finished two strokes behind to come in second and Jacksonville State took third at 895.

HIGHLIGHTS

Bookholdt carded a four-over 76 and Hamm shot a 77 on the final day. Adel Vadkerti ended with a 233 total to tie for 56th. Cosette Anderson also recorded a 76 for her best round of the tournament. It allowed the sophomore to move up in the standings as she tied for 70th with a 237. Audrey Kennett, who competed as an individual, and Katherine Reilly both tied for 76th (240).

UP NEXT

The Phoenix finishes its fall season at the Palmetto Intercollegiate, hosted by Charleston Oct. 21-23 at Kiawah Island Resort (Turtle Point) on Kiawah Island, S.C.

Pinehurst Challenge

Oct. 8-9 | Pinehurst, N.C.

Team Standings

1. North Florida (295-293-290–878) +14

2. Charleston (294-293-293–880) +16

3. Jacksonville State (296-299-300–895) +31

T4. UNCG (303-300-296–899) +35

T4. High Point (301-297-301–899) +35

6. Richmond (293-306-304–903) +39

7. Jacksonville (300-301-303–904) +40

8. Georgia State (303-296-307–906) +42

9. Stetson (305-305-301–911) +47

10. Samford (303-302-307–912) +48

T11. Towson (301-304-308–913) +49

T11. James Madison (318-295-300–913) +49

13. William & Mary (302-297-315–914) +50

14. Elon (314-298-308–920) +56

15. Bucknell (319-304-302–925) +61

16. Charleston Southern (310-312-307–929) +65

17. Presbyterian (314-311-307–932) +68

Elon Individuals

T31. Aurelia Hamm (77-73-77–227) +11

T31. Haley Bookholdt (79-72-76–227) +11

T56. Adel Vadkerti (82-71-80–233) +17

T70. Cosette Anderson (79-82-76–237) +21

T76. Audrey Kennett (78-81-81–240) +24

T76. Katherine Reilly (79-82-79–240) +24