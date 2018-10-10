Five HiToms Named to Perfect Game Prospect Team:Taylor Sugg(Southern Guilford High School) makes the list

Five players from the 2018 High Point-Thomasville HiToms were named to Perfect Game’s list of the top 30 Coastal Plain League prospects.

*****Five players from the 2018 High Point-Thomasville HiToms were named to Perfect Game’s list of the top 30 Coastal Plain League prospects.*****

Perfect Game, an organization considered a leader in prospect scouting, recognized OF/2B Myles Christian (Middle Tennessee State) as 2018’s top CPL prospect.

Dallas Baptist’s Burl Carraway (4th), Columbus State’s Austin Pharr (6th), and North Carolina’s Taylor Sugg (15th) and Dylan Enwiller (30th) also made the list.

Christian set the Coastal Plain League single-season home run record in 2018 by blasting 18 home runs, breaking a mark that previously stood for the past 20 years.

The rising sophomore showed off not only incredible power and bat speed at the plate, but also the defensive ability and versatility that earned him a Rawlings Gold Glove Award in high school.

Christian finished the regular season batting .311 with 46 RBIs. He also displayed his speed by swiping 14 bags in 16 attempts.

During the season, Christian was named the CPL Hitter of the Week, earned 1st Team All-CPL recognition, and was named a CPL All-Star. He also swatted two more home runs in the CPL Playoffs to bring his season total to 20.

Burl Carraway dazzled on the mound for the HiToms in 2018, earning 2nd Team All-CPL honors thanks to his work out of the bullpen.

The left-hander finished the year with a 3.20 ERA and a whopping 45 strikeouts in 25 and 1/3 innings. Scouts and coaches were undoubtedly drawn to Carraway’s live fastball and devastating curveball that helped him post such impressive strikeout numbers.

Carraway also delivered in high-leverage situations throughout the season, including striking out the side in the 9th inning against the Forest City Owls on June 29 to clinch the First Half West Division Championship.

Austin Pharr blasted his way through the Coastal Plain League in 2018 on his way to becoming the CPL Hitter of the Year. The left-handed hitter torched opposing pitching, batting .352 with 15 home runs while leading the league in RBIs with 49. Pharr then added to those tallies with a terrific postseason, smacking four home runs in two games against the Morehead City Marlins in the Petitt Cup Championship Series.

The rising senior impressed by generating incredible power and exit velocity off the bat – 29 of his 56 hits in the regular season went for extra bases, helping him post a .742 slugging percentage, the second-best mark in CPL history.

Like both Christian and Carraway, Pharr also came through in a number of clutch situations, most notably in a 9-6 victory against the Gastonia Grizzlies on July 21, in which he hit the game-winning home run in the bottom of the 10th to polish off a four-run 9th inning comeback.

Right-handed pitcher Taylor Sugg arrived to High Point-Thomasville midway through the season for his second stint with the HiToms after appearing in nine games in 2016.

Sugg only pitched in three game in the regular season for the HiToms, posting a 4.91 ERA at 17 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched.

But he capped the regular season by fanning 10 batters in six innings of one-run ball against the Martinsville Mustangs on July 27 before taking the mound for one of the biggest games of the year – the Southwest Region Championship against the Savannah Bananas.

Sugg showed his poise by firing seven shutout innings against one of the CPL’s best offensive teams in one of the toughest environments in the league at Grayson Stadium in Savannah. He got the win, and the HiToms advanced to the Petitt Cup Championship Series for the first time since 2008.

Sugg’s North Carolina teammate Dylan Enwiller also arrived midway through the season and provided the HiToms a steady presence at the top of the order and in the field throughout the rest of the year.

Enwiller appeared in 24 games for the HiToms in the season and batted .214 with three home runs and 15 RBIs. But those numbers fail to tell the full story of Enwiller’s season.

He also posted an impressive .377 on base percentage by drawing 21 walks on the season. The UNC product also stole 15 bases in 17 attempts while also excelling defensively. Enwiller primarily played centerfield for the HiToms – where he ran down balls and threw out runners with regularity – but he also showed the ability to play both corner outfield positions and both middle infield spots.

These five, among countless others, helped lead the HiToms to the West Division and Southwest Region championships in 2018.