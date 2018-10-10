Grimsley High School announces new coaches for Winter Sports

*****Grimsley High School Athletic Department is proud to announce our new coaching staff members for the upcoming 2018-19 Winter Sport season.*****

Swim & Dive

We are pleased to announce and welcome Tommy Joseph as the new head swim coach at Grimsley High School. Tommy graduated from GHS in 1983 and swam at Friendly Pool, along with his Whirlie team members. Coach Joseph was coached by Coach Robert Sawyer, as well as our former coaches, Angelo Kontoulas and Durante Griffin. He was the swim coach at Northwest High School for 7 years and is excited to get back to Whirlie Country. Coach is a graduate of Appalachian State

We will have a Meet and Greet for parents and students on Wednesday, October 17 from 7:00-8:00 pm in the GHS Media Center. I hope you can join us to welcome Tommy to the Whirlie Swim and Dive family!

Wrestling

Cody Harrington will join our coaching staff this year as our head wrestling coach. Coach Harrington graduated from UNCG in 2007 in Sports Medicine and was an All American Academic NCAA D1 athlete. Coach was a Southern Conference finalist in 2007, in 2006, he was the New York Empire State Champion for the state games in NY. In 2015, he was the men’s open wrestling champion. Coach is a regional sales manager for Gold’s Gym. Coach is joining us from Northwest High School where he served as an assistant wrestling coach. Coach was recently married and when he returns from his honeymoon we will set up a meet & greet for our wrestling team.

Boys JV Basketball

Coach Joseph Henderson will join our basketball staff as the head JV boys coach and has coached at Southeast Middle School in basketball and baseball. Coach is a teacher in 7th and 8th grade math at Southeast Middle School.

Coach Luther Funches will join us on our basketball staff as well. Coach joins us from Jones High School in Orlando Florida where he was very successful in coaching his team to 27-0 record and state champions in 2016-17.

Lewis Newman, CAA

Grimsley High School

Athletic Director