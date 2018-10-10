Guilford County Schools Dismissing 2 hours early Thursday:Update on SEG Volleyball

**********Guilford County Schools: Dismissing 2 hours early Thursday**********

Southeast Guilford Athletics Schedule Update courtesy of Shawyn Newton, SEG AD…

Due to the hurricane and schools closing early or closed, the following athletics change has been made:

JV/Varsity Volleyball vs. SE Guilford at SWR originally scheduled for Thursday has been rescheduled for Friday. JV at 5:00, Varsity following at 6:30