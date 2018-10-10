HPU WSOC Panthers Stumble In 2-0 Loss At Charleston Southern

• High Point University women’s soccer falls 2-0 in a road matchup with Charleston Southern this Wednesday

• The Panthers outshot the Bucs 18-10 on the afternoon, but were unable to hit the back of the net for just the second time in conference play

• Freshman forward Skyler Prillaman led her team with four attempts at net, while Lauren Mazich hit the target two times against CSU

CHARLESTON, S.C. – High Point University women’s soccer faced a difficult road opponent this midweek, falling to hosts Charleston Southern 2-0 on Wednesday.

After opening the match with three unanswered shots, the Panthers would fail to draw first blood, as the home team collected a rebounded shot off the post to secure a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute. The Bucs would cash in for second time just 10 minutes later, putting away a failed clearance from the Panthers’ backline to double their advantage in the first.

High Point outshot its hosts 12-6 in the opening 45, but were unable to capitalize on any of their efforts, with starting CSU goalkeeper Jazmin Gonzalez making four saves in the opening period. Lauren Mazich turned a pair of shots on goal in her 25 minutes of play in the first half, while defender Brie Deel continued to provide offensive support with a pair of headed shots on the Panthers’ five corners taken.

Coming out of the half with a two-goal deficit to surmount, the Panther offense attempted to up their attack, taking three unanswered attempts at net in the first 11 minutes of the period. Protecting a lead, the Bucs were content in protecting their own end however, blocking three Purple & White shots in the latter 45, to make sure the home team’s keeper was tested just once.

Unable to bury any of its 18 shots on the day, HPU was forced to take the road loss, dropping the club’s conference record to 3-2-2 on the year. The Panthers’ win streak ends at two after defeating Presbyterian and UNC Asheville at home last week, where High Point is 4-1-1 when playing inside of Vert Stadium.

>> The Panthers outshot their hosts 18-5, and won the corner kick battle 9-5. This is the first time this year the side has taken a loss when leading in either category

>> HPU’s nine corners taken were one short of the season-high they set against App State to start the year

>> Freshman forward Skyler Prillaman tied for a game-high with four shots, while fellow first-year striker Lauren Mazich collected a team-high two shots on goal

>> Forced to make just a single save in the second half, senior keeper Emily Lyon posted a shutout 45 minutes, her seventh scoreless appearance of the past eight games

>> Brooke Parsons’ three attempts at net tied a career-high for the freshman, while junior defender Brie Deel registered a career-high two shots, both of which came off of headed corners

>> The Panthers are now 1-6-2 with a goal differential of -11 when playing on the road, compared to a 4-1-1 record and +12 goal differential back at home

COMING UP NEXT

• The Panthers take part in their final road trip of the regular season, traveling to Rock Hill this coming Saturday to face Winthrop at 1 p.m.

• HPU is 11-5-4 against the Eagles all-time, most recently beating the club 2-0 in the quarterfinals of last year’s Big South conference tournament