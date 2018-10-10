Kea from UNC starting to see BIG honors roll in:Former Page Pirates’ player Paris Kea named Preseason All-America

Big-time honors rolling in for Paris Kea, the former Page Pirate girls basketball player, as she has been named to the Street and Smith preseason All-American women’s college basketball team….Here is the word on the very successful basketball player from Greensboro, N.C. and how she is doing these days at UNC, and on top of the hill, in Chapel Hill, N.C….from www.goheels.com:

KEA EARNS PRESEASON ALL-AMERICA HONORS

North Carolina senior guard Paris Kea(Page High School) has been named a Street & Smith’s Preseason third-team All-American. Last season, Kea was an Atlantic Coast Conference first team selection. She started all 31 games for the Tar Heels, averaging 19.4 points and 4.8 assists per game.

Kea led the ACC with four games of 30 or more points last year, and was the only player in the league to record at least 30 points and 10 assists in a game when she totaled 31 points and career-high 11 assists against South Alabama.

The Greensboro, North Carolina, native enters her final collegiate season as Carolina’s all-time career scoring average leader at 18.3 points per game. Kea is just the fourth UNC player to score 1,000 points in the first two seasons with the program.

*****from GreensboroSports.com…We have to keep telling P. Kea to Keep on Keaping/Keeping on, and to Kea/Keep up the good/hard work….*****