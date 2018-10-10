“Wednesday in the Middle”, with Middle School Football Today in Guilford County:We have at least one JV Football Game tonight
JV Football:Eastern Guilford(5-20 at Southeast Guilford(4-2) 7pm
Middle School Football:
Jamestown Middle at Kernodle Middle 5pm
Northeast Guilford Middle vs. Allen Middle 5pm at Smith High School…Claude Manzi Stadium
Penn-Griffin Middle vs. The Lincoln Academy 5pm at AJ Simeon Stadium in High Point
Welborn Middle vs. Allen Jay Prep 5pm at the High Point Athletic Complex
Eastern Guilford Middle vs. Swann Middle 5:30pm at Page High School…Marion Kirby Stadium
