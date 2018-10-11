Elon Women’s Soccer’s Match at William & Mary Postponed Until Tomorrow

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Due to impending weather conditions, Elon University women’s soccer’s CAA match scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. at William & Mary has been postponed.

The game has been rescheduled and the two teams will now play tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at Martin Family Stadium on Albert-Daly Field.

For additional information and schedule updates, please visit elonphoenix.com.