Elon Women’s Soccer’s Match at William & Mary Postponed Until Tomorrow
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Due to impending weather conditions, Elon University women’s soccer’s CAA match scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. at William & Mary has been postponed.
The game has been rescheduled and the two teams will now play tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at Martin Family Stadium on Albert-Daly Field.
For additional information and schedule updates, please visit elonphoenix.com.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.