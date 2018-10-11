Football in Focus Tonight at KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue, with our Kickoff set for 6pm

Tonight on GreensboroSports Radio we will have our Football in Focus Show, from the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue…Kickoff at 6pm with Joe Sirera from the News and Record, the Grimsley Whirlies and Dennis White tonight, at the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground…We’re taking the football and bringing it into focus, with “Football in Focus”….

Be sure to check us out tonight, Rob Dalton, Born Lesane and Cam Wall from Grimsley High School, as we look back at Grimsley’s season and look ahead to their game at High Point Central, this Friday night….

Joe Sirera is with us to get the show rolling at 6pm and we will take a glance back at the games from last week and for sure to converse about that SEG-Southern Alamance contest and talk about all of our Guilford County teams and talk up the big games set for this Friday night, and here’s hoping we get the games in on Friday night, with choice cuts on SEG at Eastern Guilford, Northwest Guilford at Page, Grimsley at High Point Central and many more, with Joe Sirera from the News and Record’s HSXtra section…

Then the Grimlsey Whirlies will join us at 6:30pm and we will get to work looking at that Metro 4-A Conference and where the Whirlies want to be and need to be, as they stay in the hunt for the Conference Title….Talking with Whirlies WR/DB Rob Dalton, RB Born Lesane, and WR/SB/RB/DB Cam Wall and we will get with the Whirlies on HP Central and also talk about the Whirlies’ win over the Ragsdale Tigers last Friday night, and we will be certain to get in some “Fast Track Trivia”….

Dennis White will be with us tonight at KickBack Jack’s for our Thursday night “Football in Focus Show” and with Dennis White, we will set our sight on tomorrow night and find out who will have the power and might, to bring the Dyno-mite, in the Southeast Guilford at Eastern Guilford game, and look back at SEG’s large win over Southern Alamance and be sure to tackle the other high school games for this week, and also take a peek at UNC vs. VA Tech, for this Saturday night and then bring into focus the Carolina Panthers at the Washington Redskins for Sunday, and tonight’s BIG NFL game on the BIG screens at KickBack Jack’s, as we prepare for Philadelphia at New York, to face the football Giants….

We will be talking about plenty of football games and more tonight at KickBack Jack’s on GreensboroSports Radio….Be sure to tune in at 6pm and check out the show/program and you can also listen back to the Football in Focus Show on replay, after we finish up with the LIVE production tonight….Go to GreensboroSports Radio and be sure to give the “Fast Track Trivia” a listen….

KickBack Jack’s with Your Team and Your Game and they will have the Philadelphia Eagles(2-3) at the New York Giants(1-4) for your NFL viewing pleasure this evening and why not go ahead and order the Old Fashioned Burger….You’re gonna love that Old Fashioned Burger…..That great burger with chili and slaw and so much more…..The Old Fashioned Burger or a rack of Ribs is waiting on you at KickBack Jack’s, with Your Team and Your Game on the Large Screen TV’s surrounding KickBack Jack’s….Check out the Philly Steak n Cheese Sandwich, it is big and it is good, and this might be the ticket tonight….I’m hearing great things about the Wings at KickBack Jack’s, so be sure to check them out too…..And they have all kinds of Burgers, on that KickBack Jack’s menu, that is ready for you….Right around 50 Large Screen TV’s for football viewing at KickBack Jack’s….

(We tried those KickBack Jack’s Wings and they are really something/outstanding.)++++++Might try them again tonight, the Wings, at KickBack Jack’s…+++++

We will see you tonight and be sure to check out our guests Joe Sirera, the Grimsley Whirlies and Dennis White toight, on GreensboroSports Radio, from the KickBack Jack’s on Battleground Avenue, with your game and your team and Football in Focus gets going at 6pm…..