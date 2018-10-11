Metro 4A Volleyball Update

With schools being closed as a result of inclement weather, the Metro 4A Conference has made some adjustments in the volleyball schedule.

– Monday, October 15 – Final Regular Season Contests

– Wednesday, October 17 – Conference Tournament First Round (#5 at #4)

– Thursday, October 18 – Conference Tournament Semifinals and Finals (regular season champion will host)

Leigh G. Hebbard, BS, MSA, CAA

Director of Activities, Athletics, and Drivers Education

Guilford County Schools