No. 13 UNCW Overtakes Elon MSOC Phoenix, 2-0

ELON, N.C. – Despite outshooting the opponent and controlling possession for the majority of the match, a brace by UNCW’s Phillip Goodrum was the difference as the Elon University men’s soccer team was handed a 2-0 setback versus the 13th-ranked Seahawks in a Colonial Athletic Association contest on Wednesday evening, Oct. 10, at Rudd Field.

BOX SCORE

Goodrum added his sixth and seventh scores of the season for the Seahawks (9-2-1, 4-0-1 CAA), who remained unbeaten during league play after earning their second straight win and fourth out of their last five games. Elon (3-7-1, 0-4-1 CAA) saw its winless streak extend to seven matches while continuing to search for its first three points during CAA play.

The Rundown

UNCW had the first early threat of game as Emil Elveroth fired a shot that was stopped by keeper Matthew Jegier just over a minute into match. The Phoenix was able to settle and gain control of possession for the first 15 minutes including forcing three corner kicks and two shot opportunities.

Despite Elon coming out aggressive in the opening period, it was Goodrum who knotted the first score of the match for the Seahawks in the 39th minute. The striker from Charlotte, N.C., was played a low cross from the right side by Cesar Cruz and was able to tap-in a shot near the six-yard line to put UNCW ahead 1-0.

Jegier had to make another save in the 43rd minute before the half ended with the Phoenix down 1-0 to the Seahawks. Elon had a 5-3 shot advantage over UNCW in the opening stanza and doubled up over the opposition in corners, 4-2.

Searching for the equalizer, the Phoenix had its first shot on goal early in the second half. Marcel Fahrenholz took a try from about 25-yards at the top of the box near the 48th minute, but the ball rolled into the mitts of netminder Ryan Cretens for a easy save.

Two minutes later, Goodrum earned the brace to put the Seahawks ahead 2-0. Goodrum received a pass from David Lozano and fired a hard strike towards the back left corner. The ball deflected off a defender to redirect it towards the center of the goal where it easily found the back of the net.

Elon had two more good looks in its attempt to come back in the contest. In the 70th minute, Nick Adamczyk sent a cross into the box where a sliding Jimmy Contino sent it left of the mark. Fahrenholz also had another run nine minutes later as the redshirt senior made a good move to free himself from the defense, but the keeper was there to defelct the ball for a save.

Another save by Cretens on a Contino shot in the 83rd minute pretty much closed the door on any comeback for the Phoenix, who fell to the nationally ranked Seahawks, 2-0. Elon won the overall shot battle over the full 90 minutes, 15-8, and outshot UNCW 10-5 in the second half.

Notes

• The win was UNCW’s first against the Phoenix at Elon since the two became league foes in 2014. The victory also leveled the Seahawks’ ledger against the maroon and gold at 2-2-1 as CAA opponents.

• Fahrenholz led the Phoenix with four shots including two on goal. Adamczyk had three shots for Elon while Contino had two.

• Jegier had two saves in goal for the Phoenix while his counterpart Cretens had two stops.

• Owen Gaynor made his first career start for the Phoenix and played 78 minutes in the match. Asger Hausted Andersen started for sixth time this season and was the only position player for Elon to play all 90 minutes.

Up Next

The Phoenix travels to College of Charleston this Saturday, Oct. 13, for its second-to-last league road match. That contest is scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff time at the Patriots Point Athetic Complex in Mt. Pleasant, S.C.