No Football Games Tonight in Guilford County:A look at the JV Games that will need to be made up and last night EG over SEG, 15-8

Final from Wednesday night:Eastern Guilford 15, Southeast Guilford 8

EG(6-2)/SEG(4-3)

Here is a look at the JV Football Games that were scheduled for Tonight/10/11/18, in Guilford County, and we will keep an eye on these games and try to find out when they will be made up/played…..

Page(3-3) at Northwest Guilford(3-3)

High Point Central(3-2) at Grimsley(4-2)

Northern Guilford(2-4) at Person County(4-2)

Morehead(1-5) at Northeast Guilford(2-3)

Western Guilford(0-6) at Dudley(4-1)

Southwest Guilford(5-0) at Smith(3-4)

Southern Guilford(3-3) at Asheboro(5-1)

Randleman(4-2) at High Point Andrews(0-1)

Ragsdale(5-3) OFF