No Football Games Tonight in Guilford County:A look at the JV Games that will need to be made up and last night EG over SEG, 15-8
Final from Wednesday night:Eastern Guilford 15, Southeast Guilford 8
EG(6-2)/SEG(4-3)
Here is a look at the JV Football Games that were scheduled for Tonight/10/11/18, in Guilford County, and we will keep an eye on these games and try to find out when they will be made up/played…..
Page(3-3) at Northwest Guilford(3-3)
High Point Central(3-2) at Grimsley(4-2)
Northern Guilford(2-4) at Person County(4-2)
Morehead(1-5) at Northeast Guilford(2-3)
Western Guilford(0-6) at Dudley(4-1)
Southwest Guilford(5-0) at Smith(3-4)
Southern Guilford(3-3) at Asheboro(5-1)
Randleman(4-2) at High Point Andrews(0-1)
Ragsdale(5-3) OFF
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.