Greensboro College Football Update:Hurricane Michael Postpones Saturday’s Homecoming Football Game
Hurricane Michael Postpones Saturday Football
from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director:
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Due to field conditions following the heavy rains from Hurricane Michael Thursday, the Greensboro College football team has postponed their football game against LaGrange College for Saturday.
The two teams will announce makeup information at a later time.
For more information on Greensboro College football, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.
