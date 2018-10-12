Greensboro College Football Update:Hurricane Michael Postpones Saturday’s Homecoming Football Game

Hurricane Michael Postpones Saturday Football

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sports Information Director:

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Due to field conditions following the heavy rains from Hurricane Michael Thursday, the Greensboro College football team has postponed their football game against LaGrange College for Saturday.

The two teams will announce makeup information at a later time.

